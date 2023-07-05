Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio UAS footage

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio is shown from an unmanned aircraft systems perspective of fire fighting efforts from a Unified Command in attempts to extinguish the fire aboard the ship at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 8, 2023. The response crews have made progress in containing the fire to the 11th deck, reducing the list of the vessel and continuing dewatering efforts.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889611
    VIRIN: 230708-G-RU729-1001
    Filename: DOD_109750090
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NJ, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    fire
    NJ
    unified command
    PortNewark
    Grande Costa D'Avorio

