motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio UAS footage

The motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio is shown from an unmanned aircraft systems perspective of fire fighting efforts from a Unified Command in attempts to extinguish the fire aboard the ship at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 8, 2023. The response crews have made progress in containing the fire to the 11th deck, reducing the list of the vessel and continuing dewatering efforts.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889611
|VIRIN:
|230708-G-RU729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109750090
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
