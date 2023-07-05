motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio UAS footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio is shown from an unmanned aircraft systems perspective of fire fighting efforts from a Unified Command in attempts to extinguish the fire aboard the ship at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 8, 2023. The response crews have made progress in containing the fire to the 11th deck, reducing the list of the vessel and continuing dewatering efforts.