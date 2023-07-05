Comparison of drone thermal footage of the 692-foot cargo vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio, moored at the Port Newark Marine terminal on July 3, 2023, and July 8, 2023. The video shows the progress in the firefighting efforts on the vessel. The dark area on the July 8 footage represents water spray. (Video courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889610
|VIRIN:
|230708-G-RU729-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109750089
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio UAS thermal video, by CWO2 Brandyn Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
