Motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio UAS thermal video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Comparison of drone thermal footage of the 692-foot cargo vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio, moored at the Port Newark Marine terminal on July 3, 2023, and July 8, 2023. The video shows the progress in the firefighting efforts on the vessel. The dark area on the July 8 footage represents water spray. (Video courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department)