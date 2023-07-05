Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio UAS thermal video

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Brandyn Hill 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Comparison of drone thermal footage of the 692-foot cargo vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio, moored at the Port Newark Marine terminal on July 3, 2023, and July 8, 2023. The video shows the progress in the firefighting efforts on the vessel. The dark area on the July 8 footage represents water spray. (Video courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889610
    VIRIN: 230708-G-RU729-1002
    Filename: DOD_109750089
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio UAS thermal video, by CWO2 Brandyn Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    Newark
    unified command
    Port Newark
    Grande Costa D'Avorio

