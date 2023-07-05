Mobility Guardian: Phase 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen depart to take part in Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility July 5-8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)