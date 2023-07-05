Mobility Guardian: Phase 1

U.S. Airmen depart to take part in Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility July 5-8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
