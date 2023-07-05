Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian: Phase 1

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen depart to take part in Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility July 5-8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889609
    VIRIN: 230708-F-LD599-1001
    Filename: DOD_109750038
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Free and Open Indopacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

