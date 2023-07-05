230630-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2023) – Chief Personnel Specialist William Baldwin, from Riverside, California, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was promoted to Ensign. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|06.30.2023
|07.08.2023 11:33
|B-Roll
|889607
|230630-N-IL330-1001
|DOD_109749919
|00:30:27
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|3
This work, PSC Baldwin's Commissioning Ceremony, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
