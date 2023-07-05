Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSC Baldwin's Commissioning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230630-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2023) – Chief Personnel Specialist William Baldwin, from Riverside, California, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was promoted to Ensign. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889607
    VIRIN: 230630-N-IL330-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749919
    Length: 00:30:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSC Baldwin's Commissioning Ceremony, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Commissioning

