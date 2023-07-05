USS Tripoli Tilly Offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230706-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2023) – Sailors guide the position of an A/S 32A-36 Amphibious Assault Crash Crane during its removal from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)