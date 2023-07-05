Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Tilly Offload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230706-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2023) – Sailors guide the position of an A/S 32A-36 Amphibious Assault Crash Crane during its removal from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889606
    VIRIN: 230706-N-IL330-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749918
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    navy
    US Navy
    Tripoli

