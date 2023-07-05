230706-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2023) – Sailors guide the position of an A/S 32A-36 Amphibious Assault Crash Crane during its removal from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889606
|VIRIN:
|230706-N-IL330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749918
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Tripoli Tilly Offload, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
