B-Roll: Marines Arrive in the Philippines

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive at Antonio Bautista Air Base in support of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 events in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean A. Potter)
|07.06.2023
|07.08.2023 21:07
|B-Roll
|889604
|230708-M-TZ536-3001
|DOD_109749899
|00:06:24
|PH
|3
|3
