Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines from across I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), participate in the opening ceremony for MASA 23 via teleconference at Camp Rodolfo Punsalang, Palawan, Philippines, Jul. 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean A. Potter)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889602
|VIRIN:
|230708-M-TZ536-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749896
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MASA 23 Participants in Palawan Tune in to Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
