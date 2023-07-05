Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: C-17 Delivers Supplies to the Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 60th Air Mobile Wing, delivers gear and equipment to the Marines at Antonio Bautista Air Base as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 events in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean A. Potter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889601
    VIRIN: 230708-M-TZ536-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749869
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: C-17 Delivers Supplies to the Philippines, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Logistics
    Philippines
    Air Force
    MASA
    MASA 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT