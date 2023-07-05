B-Roll: C-17 Delivers Supplies to the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 60th Air Mobile Wing, delivers gear and equipment to the Marines at Antonio Bautista Air Base as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 events in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean A. Potter)