A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 60th Air Mobile Wing, delivers gear and equipment to the Marines at Antonio Bautista Air Base as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 events in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean A. Potter)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 21:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889601
|VIRIN:
|230708-M-TZ536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749869
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: C-17 Delivers Supplies to the Philippines, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT