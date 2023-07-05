Call for Fire!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the National Best Warrior Competition practice calling for fire at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 7, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889600
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-QP400-1003
    Filename: DOD_109749820
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

