    National Best Warrior Competitors Practice Knots and Call for Fire

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Doran Williams, a Northern Warfare Training Center instructor, and U.S. Army Spc. John Shields, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Iowa Army National Guard, representing Region IV, speak on camera during the National Best Warrior Competition July 7, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889599
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749819
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: MOUNT AYR, IA, US
    Hometown: SPRING CITY, UT, US

    Iowa National Guard
    Readiness
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    NBWC2023
    NWBC2023

