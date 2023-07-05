U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the National Best Warrior Competition practice knot tying at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 7, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889598
|VIRIN:
|230707-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109749818
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Rope and Knot training, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT