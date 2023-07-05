video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (DoD video by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)