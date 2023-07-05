Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a Defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel assemble sandbags in preparation for a defueling exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (DoD video by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889596
    VIRIN: 230707-F-FU432-3410
    Filename: DOD_109749722
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFSF

