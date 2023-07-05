Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition Combat Water Survival (B-Roll)

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through the combat water survival test to build their confidence, fitness, and water survival skills on July 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889594
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749669
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition Combat Water Survival (B-Roll), by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard
    water survival
    readiness
    National Guard
    NBWC2023

