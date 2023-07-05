2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Combat Water Survival

Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through the combat water survival test to build their confidence, fitness, and water survival skills on July 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
