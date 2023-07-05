2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Combat Water Survival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through the combat water survival test to build their confidence, fitness, and water survival skills on July 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)