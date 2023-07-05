Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly like an Exum

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum receives wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 23, 2023. Exum and his father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larnell B. Exum, reflected on the significance of the wings and their family’s military legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889586
    VIRIN: 230707-G-IA165-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749277
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT WASHINGTON, MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fly like an Exum, by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uscg
    pilot
    Tuskegee Airmen
    wwii
    winging
    Exum

