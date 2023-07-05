Fly like an Exum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum receives wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 23, 2023. Exum and his father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larnell B. Exum, reflected on the significance of the wings and their family’s military legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)