Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum receives wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 23, 2023. Exum and his father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larnell B. Exum, reflected on the significance of the wings and their family’s military legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889586
|VIRIN:
|230707-G-IA165-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749277
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WASHINGTON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fly like an Exum, by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT