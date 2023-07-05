As America's forward deployed Corps, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889580
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-EE340-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749205
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V Corps - U.S. Army's Forward Deployed Corps, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
