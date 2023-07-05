Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps - U.S. Army's Forward Deployed Corps

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    As America's forward deployed Corps, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889580
    VIRIN: 230707-A-EE340-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109749205
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

