Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PA31-17 Higgins Boat arrival and reveal with "The Craftsman" production crew at Nebraska National Guard Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEWARD, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The historical artifact of a "Higgins Boat" arrives and is revealed for display, July 3, 2023, at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. This boat was recently recovered out of Lake Shasta in California and was part of the USS Monrovia in World War II. It will be on display in the museum in honor of boat maker, Andrew Jackson Higgins, who was a Columbus native and served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. production team and Eric Hollenbeck from "The Craftsman" TV series leads the unveiling for the use in their show, to be aired around Veteran's Day later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889578
    VIRIN: 230703-Z-JF418-1002
    Filename: DOD_109749194
    Length: 00:11:48
    Location: SEWARD, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA31-17 Higgins Boat arrival and reveal with "The Craftsman" production crew at Nebraska National Guard Museum, by MSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NENG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT