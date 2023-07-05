PA31-17 Higgins Boat arrival and reveal with "The Craftsman" production crew at Nebraska National Guard Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The historical artifact of a "Higgins Boat" arrives and is revealed for display, July 3, 2023, at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. This boat was recently recovered out of Lake Shasta in California and was part of the USS Monrovia in World War II. It will be on display in the museum in honor of boat maker, Andrew Jackson Higgins, who was a Columbus native and served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. production team and Eric Hollenbeck from "The Craftsman" TV series leads the unveiling for the use in their show, to be aired around Veteran's Day later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)