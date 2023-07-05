U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Company and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, conduct a live-fire event on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 6. The live-fire exercise was rigorous and demanding, strengthening the cohesion between the companies. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889576
|VIRIN:
|230706-Z-JS531-1181
|Filename:
|DOD_109749188
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Event at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT