Capt. Steven Cruz, the Director of Operations for the 261st Cyber Operations Squadron, of the California Air National Guard's 195th Wing speaks on his teams performance during a Field Training Exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo. Video by Master Sgt. David J. Loeffler - 195th Wing Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889572
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-WQ610-2112
|Filename:
|DOD_109749121
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Jackalope 23' Exercise, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
