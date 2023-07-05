Col. Lakicia Stokes, Fort Cavazos Garrison commander, speaks during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony July 7 in the East Atrium of the III Armored Corps Headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 14:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889568
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-VK434-9371
|Filename:
|DOD_109749007
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony 2023: Col. Lakicia Stokes speaks, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT