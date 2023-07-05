Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony 2023: Col. Chad R. Foster speaks

    FORT CAVAZOS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Col. Chad R. Foster speaks on his time as the Fort Cavazos Garrison Commander July 7 at the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos Headquarters building. (soundbite)

