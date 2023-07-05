Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    A short promotional video for the Army Geospatial Center's Releasable Basemap Tiles, the Next-Gen Global web map. It shows soldiers around the world, with the tagline "We've got you covered."

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889564
    VIRIN: 230707-A-JU052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748990
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    This work, We've got you covered ..., by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    map
    Releasable Basemap Tiles
    webmap
    Army Geospatial Center

