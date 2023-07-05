U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, July 3-4, 2023. The 1st MARDIV Band was featured in Disneyland’s Flag Parade and several other performances during the park’s annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889562
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109748957
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV Band performs at Disneyland for Independence Day, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
