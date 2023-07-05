Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Band performs at Disneyland for Independence Day

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, July 3-4, 2023. The 1st MARDIV Band was featured in Disneyland’s Flag Parade and several other performances during the park’s annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889562
    VIRIN: 230705-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109748957
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 

    Marines
    Independence Day
    1st Marine Division Band
    1stMARDIV
    Disneyland

