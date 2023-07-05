Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION Phase 2, Alaska Interview

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Larimey Grigsba, a radio frequency transmission systems specialist, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma provides an understanding of what the objectives were for the team sent to Coldfoot, Alaska as part of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION Phase 2 on June 11, 2023. The exercise enabled the team to test a wide array of high frequency radio devices and other various communication systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889557
    VIRIN: 230611-F-JG883-8173
    Filename: DOD_109748871
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: AK, US

    This work, AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION Phase 2, Alaska Interview, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS

    alaska
    airforce
    ACE
    aircombatcommand
    AgileBlizzard
    Unifiedvision

