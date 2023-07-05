Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jasin Cooley relinquished command to Col. Patrick Kolesiak of the 55th Mission Support Group at the Offutt Fire Station. Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, presided over the time-honored ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:38:23
    Offutt AFB
    Mission Support Group
    55th Wing

