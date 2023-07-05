55th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Col. Jasin Cooley relinquished command to Col. Patrick Kolesiak of the 55th Mission Support Group at the Offutt Fire Station. Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, presided over the time-honored ceremony.
|07.06.2023
|07.07.2023 13:41
|Briefings
|889554
|230706-F-FB238-1002
|DOD_109748850
|00:38:23
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|1
|1
