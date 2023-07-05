We Are 26th MEU (SOC)

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) has officially been certified as Special Operations Capable following the completion of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) by Headquarters Marine Corps and II Marine Expeditionary Force and certified for deployment by Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 6, 2023. The designation of MEU(SOC) is a first for the Marine Corps in more than a decade. The designation continues to demonstrate the Marine Corps’ ability to partner with, compliment, enable, and to integrate with the Joint and Coalition Special Operations Forces in support of daily campaigning, crisis response, and integrated deterrence missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889536
|VIRIN:
|230707-M-VB101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109748664
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
