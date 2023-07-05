Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are 26th MEU (SOC)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) has officially been certified as Special Operations Capable following the completion of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) by Headquarters Marine Corps and II Marine Expeditionary Force and certified for deployment by Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 6, 2023. The designation of MEU(SOC) is a first for the Marine Corps in more than a decade. The designation continues to demonstrate the Marine Corps’ ability to partner with, compliment, enable, and to integrate with the Joint and Coalition Special Operations Forces in support of daily campaigning, crisis response, and integrated deterrence missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889536
    VIRIN: 230707-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748664
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    MAGTF
    Special Operations Capable
    Maritime Special Purpose Force
    26th MEU (SOC)

