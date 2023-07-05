We Are 26th MEU (SOC)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) has officially been certified as Special Operations Capable following the completion of Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) by Headquarters Marine Corps and II Marine Expeditionary Force and certified for deployment by Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 6, 2023. The designation of MEU(SOC) is a first for the Marine Corps in more than a decade. The designation continues to demonstrate the Marine Corps’ ability to partner with, compliment, enable, and to integrate with the Joint and Coalition Special Operations Forces in support of daily campaigning, crisis response, and integrated deterrence missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)