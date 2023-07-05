Chemical Weapons Destruction B-Roll, Pueblo Colorado PEO ACWA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, known as PCAPP, destroyed the chemical weapons stored at Colorado’s U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot (PCD). The following video clips show how projectiles and mortar rounds containing mustard agent were processed inside the main plant and the Static Detonation Chamber, or SDC, complex. The final round of the Colorado Stockpile was destroyed June 22, 2023