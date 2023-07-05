Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Weapons Destruction B-Roll, Pueblo Colorado PEO ACWA

    CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by James Campbell 

    Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives

    The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, known as PCAPP, destroyed the chemical weapons stored at Colorado’s U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot (PCD). The following video clips show how projectiles and mortar rounds containing mustard agent were processed inside the main plant and the Static Detonation Chamber, or SDC, complex. The final round of the Colorado Stockpile was destroyed June 22, 2023

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889534
    VIRIN: 230622-O-YX835-8445
    Filename: DOD_109748617
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: CO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical Weapons Destruction B-Roll, Pueblo Colorado PEO ACWA, by James Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PEO ACWA Chemical Weapons Destruction

