Chemical Weapons Destruction B-Roll, Pueblo Colorado PEO ACWA

The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, known as PCAPP, destroyed the chemical weapons stored at Colorado’s U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot (PCD). The following video clips show how projectiles and mortar rounds containing mustard agent were processed inside the main plant and the Static Detonation Chamber, or SDC, complex. The final round of the Colorado Stockpile was destroyed June 22, 2023
|06.22.2023
|07.07.2023 10:06
|B-Roll
|889534
|230622-O-YX835-8445
|DOD_109748617
|00:03:54
|CO, US
|0
|0
