Mobility Guardian 2023: Ready Now

Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to process through the MacDill Passenger Terminal in preparation for their flight to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000 mile area intended to showcase the interoperability with our allies and partners to protect shared international interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)