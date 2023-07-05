Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to process through the MacDill Passenger Terminal in preparation for their flight to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000 mile area intended to showcase the interoperability with our allies and partners to protect shared international interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889533
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-PX896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109748616
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobility Guardian 2023: Ready Now, by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
