    Mobility Guardian 2023: Ready Now

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to process through the MacDill Passenger Terminal in preparation for their flight to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000 mile area intended to showcase the interoperability with our allies and partners to protect shared international interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889533
    VIRIN: 230707-F-PX896-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748616
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 2023: Ready Now, by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    MG23

