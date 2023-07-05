Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Centennial Contact

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    KC-10 Extender aircrew assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, perform air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact, June 27, 2023. The operation was a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities involving 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889531
    VIRIN: 230627-F-FM924-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748545
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Centennial Contact, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refueling
    fuel
    tanker
    AMC
    boom
    air refuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT