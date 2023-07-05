KC-10 Extender aircrew assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, perform air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact, June 27, 2023. The operation was a celebration of a century of aerial refueling capabilities involving 152 total aircraft, including 82 tankers and 70 receivers, traversing sites across the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889531
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-FM924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109748545
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Centennial Contact, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT