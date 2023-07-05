NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. John Randazzo relieves Capt. James Stewart as commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples during the NSA Naples Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.