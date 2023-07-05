Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Video by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Capt. John Randazzo relieves Capt. James Stewart as commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples during the NSA Naples Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 09:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889530
    VIRIN: 230707-N-XS877-1213
    Filename: DOD_109748507
    Length: 01:03:55
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT