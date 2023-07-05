Capt. John Randazzo relieves Capt. James Stewart as commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples during the NSA Naples Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 09:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889530
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-XS877-1213
|Filename:
|DOD_109748507
|Length:
|01:03:55
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
