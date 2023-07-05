Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts and delivers opening remarks at a virtual Ministerial meeting to launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts and delivers opening remarks at a virtual Ministerial meeting to launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, from the Department of State.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 09:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889529
    Filename: DOD_109748506
    Length: 00:23:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT