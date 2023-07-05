DOD Recognizes Military Spouses (Short)

The Department of Defense is committed to taking care of our people. Military spouses talk about the dynamics of being in a military family and providing support to their loved ones who are serving.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889514
|VIRIN:
|230707-D-AR128-1135
|Filename:
|DOD_109748379
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
