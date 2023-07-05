Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB deploys Airmen for MG23

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to 6th Air Refueling Wing deploy Airmen for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 5, 2023. MG23 is an Air Mobility Command focused on securing a free and open Indopacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889494
    VIRIN: 230705-F-XM616-7001
    Filename: DOD_109747939
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MacDill AFB deploys Airmen for MG23, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indopacific
    MG23

