    Exercise Enduring PACE

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. Air Force Communications Airmen set up a ground multiband terminal during exercise Enduring PACE, May 18, 2023, at Osan and Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea. Exercise Enduring PACE put communication equipment to the test and involved communications Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, the 51st Fighter Wing, the 607th Air Operations Center and other communications units dispersed throughout the Republic of Korea.

    This work, Exercise Enduring PACE, by SGT Marzelle Day and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Suwon Air Base
    Enduring PACE

