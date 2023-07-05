video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Communications Airmen set up a ground multiband terminal during exercise Enduring PACE, May 18, 2023, at Osan and Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea. Exercise Enduring PACE put communication equipment to the test and involved communications Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, the 51st Fighter Wing, the 607th Air Operations Center and other communications units dispersed throughout the Republic of Korea.