    18th Wing change of command B-roll 2023

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Wing hosted its change of command ceremony on July 6, 2023, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Brig.Gen. David Eaglin relinquished command of the 18th Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889489
    VIRIN: 060723-F-VM929-1001
    Filename: DOD_109747826
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Kadena Air Base
    change of command
    18 Wing

