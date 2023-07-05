The 18th Wing hosted its change of command ceremony on July 6, 2023, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Brig.Gen. David Eaglin relinquished command of the 18th Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889489
|VIRIN:
|060723-F-VM929-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747826
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th Wing change of command B-roll 2023, by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
