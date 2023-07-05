230621-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) - This spot was created to raise awareness about proper safety practices while climbing Mount Fuji (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 20:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889488
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747825
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Mount Fuji Safety Spot, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
