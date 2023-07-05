Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone video from Newark, New Jersey, vessel fire.

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Drone operators from the Elizabeth Police Department capture video of the 692-foot cargo vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio, moored at the Port Newark Marine Terminal, July 6, 2023. Crews from the Elizabeth Police Department were able to deploy a drone capable of recording thermal imaging of the fire. (Video courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889487
    VIRIN: 230706-G-FG555-1001
    Filename: DOD_109747747
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NJ, US

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone video from Newark, New Jersey, vessel fire., by PO3 Logan Kaczmarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

