Drone operators from the Elizabeth Police Department capture video of the 692-foot cargo vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio, moored at the Port Newark Marine Terminal, July 6, 2023. Crews from the Elizabeth Police Department were able to deploy a drone capable of recording thermal imaging of the fire. (Video courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889487
|VIRIN:
|230706-G-FG555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747747
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Drone video from Newark, New Jersey, vessel fire., by PO3 Logan Kaczmarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT