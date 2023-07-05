Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AMW 75th Anniversary Video

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A video highlighting the 75-year history of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Travis AFB
    75th Anniversary
    60th AMW

