Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW Change of Comand

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antonio De La Fuente and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering , outgoing commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 30, 2023. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. 3rd MAW is the Aviation Combat Element for I Marine Expeditionary Force. (Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Antonio DeLaFuente and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889480
    VIRIN: 230630-M-OO167-1002
    Filename: DOD_109747655
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Change of Comand, by SSgt Antonio De La Fuente and LCpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    IMEF
    CoC
    Miramar
    MCAS
    3rdMAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT