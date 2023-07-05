3rd MAW Change of Comand

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering , outgoing commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 30, 2023. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. 3rd MAW is the Aviation Combat Element for I Marine Expeditionary Force. (Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Antonio DeLaFuente and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|06.30.2023
|07.06.2023 18:13
|B-Roll
|889480
|230630-M-OO167-1002
|DOD_109747655
|00:08:07
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
