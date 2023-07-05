Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 6 July 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft employ flares in the flight path of a U.S. MQ-9 aircraft on July 6, 2023 over Syria. Russian forces have displayed increasingly unprofessional and unsafe actions while operating in Syria, threatening the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces. This is the second instance of dangerous behaviors by Russian pilots towards U.S. aircraft within the past 24 hours