Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft employ flares in the flight path of a U.S. MQ-9 aircraft on July 6, 2023 over Syria. Russian forces have displayed increasingly unprofessional and unsafe actions while operating in Syria, threatening the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces. This is the second instance of dangerous behaviors by Russian pilots towards U.S. aircraft within the past 24 hours
Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 17:30
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|889478
VIRIN:
|230706-F-F3301-1002
Filename:
|DOD_109747608
Length:
|00:00:20
Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 6 July 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
