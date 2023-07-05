Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 6 July 2023

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SYRIA

    07.06.2023

    Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft employ flares in the flight path of a U.S. MQ-9 aircraft on July 6, 2023 over Syria. Russian forces have displayed increasingly unprofessional and unsafe actions while operating in Syria, threatening the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces. This is the second instance of dangerous behaviors by Russian pilots towards U.S. aircraft within the past 24 hours

    Russia
    MQ-9
    Syria

