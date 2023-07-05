Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Army Band recognized for service and dedication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The 77th Army Band, The Pride of Fort Sill, has earned recognition for their unwavering commitment to their duties and undying devotion to their country. Their unwavering dedication is a testament to their commitment. They spend countless hours perfecting their craft, honing their skills to deliver flawless performances that leave audiences in awe. Their unwavering discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence are evident in every moment they take the stage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889476
    VIRIN: 230706-D-GJ183-8108
    Filename: DOD_109747602
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Army Band recognized for service and dedication, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Fort Sill
    Music
    Army
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT