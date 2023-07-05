77th Army Band recognized for service and dedication

The 77th Army Band, The Pride of Fort Sill, has earned recognition for their unwavering commitment to their duties and undying devotion to their country. Their unwavering dedication is a testament to their commitment. They spend countless hours perfecting their craft, honing their skills to deliver flawless performances that leave audiences in awe. Their unwavering discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence are evident in every moment they take the stage.
