U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Cevalles, a Chief Drill Instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, explains the purpose of the combat conditioning course (CCX) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 5, 2023. The CCX was designed to increase recruits’ stamina and ability to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 19:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889474
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-EG840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747600
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Charlie Company Combat Conditioning Course, by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
