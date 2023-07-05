Senator Mitch McConnell recognizes, awards Victory Soldiers

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – Senator Mitch McConnell visited U.S. Army V Corps’ Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to meet with corps leaders and to recognize select Victory Soldiers for their recent military achievements during an awards ceremony, July 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 08:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889470
|VIRIN:
|230705-A-EE340-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747561
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
