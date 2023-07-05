Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator Mitch McConnell recognizes, awards Victory Soldiers

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    FORT KNOX, Kentucky – Senator Mitch McConnell visited U.S. Army V Corps’ Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to meet with corps leaders and to recognize select Victory Soldiers for their recent military achievements during an awards ceremony, July 5, 2023.

