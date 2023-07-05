Iowa Guard members conduct combat water survival training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company, 734th Regional Support Group, recently conducted Combat Water Survival Training (CWST) to develop and enhance their confidence, endurance and proficiency in water-related operations.



CWST is a program designed to train National Guard personnel in the essential skills and techniques required to survive in water-based combat scenarios, ensuring they can navigate and overcome obstacles while maintaining their combat readiness.



The training is typically conducted in a controlled environment such as a pool to ensure the safety of the participants, and it covers a range of skills, including swimming techniques, water survival, and basic water rescue.



The Iowa Guard members learned how to swim while carrying a weapon, how to use their uniform as a flotation device, and more, in an effort to ensure their safety and success when operating in challenging aquatic environments.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jacob Oliver, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)