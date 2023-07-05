Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Guard members conduct combat water survival training

    IA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Iowa National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company, 734th Regional Support Group, recently conducted Combat Water Survival Training (CWST) to develop and enhance their confidence, endurance and proficiency in water-related operations.

    CWST is a program designed to train National Guard personnel in the essential skills and techniques required to survive in water-based combat scenarios, ensuring they can navigate and overcome obstacles while maintaining their combat readiness.

    The training is typically conducted in a controlled environment such as a pool to ensure the safety of the participants, and it covers a range of skills, including swimming techniques, water survival, and basic water rescue.

    The Iowa Guard members learned how to swim while carrying a weapon, how to use their uniform as a flotation device, and more, in an effort to ensure their safety and success when operating in challenging aquatic environments.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jacob Oliver, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889462
    VIRIN: 230706-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109747378
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Guard members conduct combat water survival training, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Water Survival
    National Guard
    Combat Water Survival Training
    CWST

