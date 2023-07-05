B-roll footage of the 125th Special Tactics Squadron stationed at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889461
|VIRIN:
|230706-Z-F3895-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109747293
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 125th STS B-roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT