    Around the Air Force: 100 Years of Air Refueling, FY24 Special Duty Pay, Continuous Fitness Study

    07.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Mobility Command honored 100 years of air refueling with flyovers across the U.S., special duty pay changes for some career fields, and the Air Force Research Lab is working with the Space Force for a new way to gauge fitness.  

