U.S. Marines interact with wrestlers during the Kentucky Beach Wrestling State Open tournament at Louisville, Kentucky, July 1, 2023. The event provided the marines the opportunity to connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889446
|VIRIN:
|230701-M-WM968-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109746994
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wrestle for Success: Kentucky Beach Wrestling State Open, by Cpl Bernadette Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
