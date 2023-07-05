Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wrestle for Success: Kentucky Beach Wrestling State Open

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines interact with wrestlers during the Kentucky Beach Wrestling State Open tournament at Louisville, Kentucky, July 1, 2023. The event provided the marines the opportunity to connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889446
    VIRIN: 230701-M-WM968-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746994
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrestle for Success: Kentucky Beach Wrestling State Open, by Cpl Bernadette Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wrestling
    MCRC
    ERR
    RS Louisville
    4th Marine Corps District
    4MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT