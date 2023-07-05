Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 (Seattle), conduct training with the Peruvian Coast Guard near Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 4, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889435
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-IZ285-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_109746832
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CALLAO, PE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Training During Resolute Sentinel 23 Stringer, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
