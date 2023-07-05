Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Training During Resolute Sentinel 23 Stringer

    CALLAO, PERU

    07.04.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 (Seattle), conduct training with the Peruvian Coast Guard near Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 4, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889435
    VIRIN: 230704-F-IZ285-5000
    Filename: DOD_109746832
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CALLAO, PE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Training During Resolute Sentinel 23 Stringer, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MSST
    #SOUTHCOM
    #CoastGuard
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

