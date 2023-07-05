Coast Guard Training During Resolute Sentinel 23 Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889435" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 (Seattle), conduct training with the Peruvian Coast Guard near Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 4, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)