    Welcome to Montgomery

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Brief video showcasing some of what the Montgomery River Region has to offer.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889431
    VIRIN: 210712-F-BL084-9111
    Filename: DOD_109746767
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

