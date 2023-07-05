This Day in Army History-Battle of Vicksburg, Civil War, July 4th, 1863
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889422
|VIRIN:
|230706-A-A4411-1031
|PIN:
|100370
|Filename:
|DOD_109746642
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This Day in Army History-Battle of Vicksburg, Civil War, July 4th, 1863, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT